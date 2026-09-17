With Sochi Nomoto, Japanese tea ceremony teacher

Japanese Tea Ceremony is known for its meditative and "in the moment" wellness attributes. Come learn about tea ceremony's history, philosophy and wellness qualities. Participants will watch a ceremony, learn how to make matcha tea properly, and enjoy a Japanese sweet with matcha.

Sochi Nomoto has made wellness presentations at medical schools, museums, colleges, law schools, judicial organizations, senior centers, and art galleries as well as teaching people who have either suffered from cancer, heart attacks, arthritis, onset of dementia or are just seeking calmness and stillness in their lives.