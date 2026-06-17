Introduction to Guitar w/ Jason Lemon
Introduction to Guitar w/ Jason Lemon
Curious about learning guitar but not sure where to begin? Join iAM MUSIC guitar instructor Jason Lemon for this introductory workshop designed for beginner and advanced beginner players. Participants will explore the fundamentals of guitar, including tuning, first position chords, the major scale, and essential playing techniques. Through clear instruction and hands-on learning, students will gain the confidence and skills needed to begin their musical journey.
The iAM MUSIC Institute
$35 per person
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iAM MUSIC Institute
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
iamsam@iammusic.us