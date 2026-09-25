Inaugural La Plata County Tree of the Year Contest - Voting

Inaugural La Plata Tree of the Year Contest - the winner will be determined by YOU, the voters!

La Plata County residents have nominated their favorite tree now it's time for you to vote which tree you want to win this inaugural contest!

Each tree lives in La Plata, resides on public land or is visible from a public right of way. A map of nominated tree locations can be found on the voting form.

Rules and details can be found at lpctreestudygroup.org.