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Improv Comedy: Spooky, Scary Improv @ Durango Arts Center

Improv Comedy: Spooky, Scary Improv @ Durango Arts Center

Spooky Scary Improv on Friday, October 2nd.
Hosted by Nikki Haverstock.
Expect a fun, community oriented night of different improv styles & games (long & short form), audience participation, plot twists, and hard-to-recreate-chaos onstage.

One of the best parts of improv is the audience! You make suggestions and, well, call the shots. Every single bizarre character & creepy scene is made up entirely on the spot based on whatever twisted suggestions you throw at the cast. Because it is 100% unscripted, anything can happen, no two scenes or games are ever identical, and the audience is always right in the middle of the action.

Tickets are officially on sale now!

With Improvisers:

Nikki Haverstock
Chad Hare
Andrew Ackerman
Spencer Powers-Ackley
& Paige Sparks!

Direct Details:
Fri, Oct 2nd @ Durango Arts Center
Doors: 6:30pm | Show: 7:00pm
Tickets: $25
18+ Event

Durango Arts Center
$25
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Comedy & Events
9708801112
info@durangocomedy.com
https://www.durangocomedy.com
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301