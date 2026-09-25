IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival--Pagosa Springs
IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival--Pagosa Springs
Five Rivers Trout Unlimited will host the IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Liberty Theater in Pagosa Springs. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and food and beverage and the films begin at 7 o’clock sharp. Tickets are available at flyfilmfest.com.
Liberty Theater, Pagosa Springs
30.55
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Five Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
Liberty Theater, Pagosa Springs
418 Pagosa StPagosa Springs, Colorado 81147