IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival--Durango
IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival--Durango
Five Rivers Trout Unlimited will host the IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival on Friday, Nov. 6 at the Durango Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and food and beverage and the films begin at 7 o’clock sharp. Tickets are available at flyfilmfest.com.
Durango Arts Center
30.55
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Five Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301