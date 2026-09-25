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IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival--Durango

IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival--Durango

Five Rivers Trout Unlimited will host the IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival on Friday, Nov. 6 at the Durango Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and food and beverage and the films begin at 7 o’clock sharp. Tickets are available at flyfilmfest.com.

Durango Arts Center
30.55
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Five Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
https://fiveriverstu.org/
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301