How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Making a Move

The "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home" series continues at 10AM on Tuesday, October 13th at the TBK Bank in Durango, with the subject "Making a Move." CommunityconnectionsCO.org has more information.

One of a series of workshops to learn about planning your life outside a nursing home. We’ll cover the evolution of place, using Design Thinking to take action, choosing the right place at the right time, and will include checklists for next steps. You need not attend any of these workshops in sequential order.