Hermosa Rehabilitation Work Day

Five Rivers Trout Unlimited will host a Hermosa Watershed work day at 2PM on Friday, October 9th. Volunteers are needed to help spread seeds and plant willows.

All materials, tools, and other necessities will be provided, but attendees should bring gloves, water and any other personal items. A meal will be provided for all volunteers after the workday. FiveriversTU.org has more information.

As many of you know, we've been working with the U.S. Forest Service for multiple decades to restore Hermosa Creek as a native cutthroat trout fishery. Another step in that process is in the works on both the East Fork and the Mainstem. Aquatic organism passages (otherwise known as bridges/culverts) have been built over both stems to eventually prevent vehicles from driving across the creeks. With that work came heavy machinery and disturbed lands.

This is where we come in.

USFS and TU need help spreading seeds and planting willows and we are looking for up to 30 volunteers, so the more the merrier.

All materials, tools, and other necessities will be provided, but please bring gloves, water and whatever else you need. Brats and beverages will be provided for all volunteers after the work is complete.