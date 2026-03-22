the Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run would like to inform the public that the 31st running of our event will utilize the following sections of public lands. The dates are Friday, July 10-Sunday,July 12.

Friday, 7/10 6a.m.-Friday, 7/10 10 a.m. Bear Creek Trail (Silverton), Putnam Creek Trail, Porcupine Gulch Trail, Ice Lake Trail, Cataract Basin Trail, Grant-Swamp Pass, Ophir Pass Rd.

Friday, 7/10 9 a.m. – Friday, 7/10 5:00 p.m. Ophir Pass Rd. Oscars Pass Wasatch Trail, Bear Creek Trail (Telluride)

Friday, 7/10 11:00 a.m.-Friday7/10 11 p.m. Jeb Wiebe Trail, Mendota Ridge Trail, Virginius Pass Camp, Bird Rd.,

Friday,7/10 5:00 p.m.-Saturday, 7/11 2 p.m. Bear Creek Trail (Ouray), Engineer Pass Rd., Grouse Gulch Trail, American Basin, Handies Peak, Grizzly Gulch trail, Cinammon Pass Rd.

Friday, 7/10 11 p.m.- Saturday, 7/11 8 p.m. Cottonwood Creek Trail, West fork of Pole Creek, Cataract-Pole Pass, Maggie Gulch

Saturday, 7/11 5 a.m.-Sunday, 7/12 6 a.m. Stony Pass, Green Mountain Trail, Cunningham Gulch, Dives-Little Giant Pass, Arastra Gulch

These times are based on the estimated times of the first runner utilizing the trail until the last runner completes the use of the trail. For a complete course description, aid station locations and other run information you may visit https://hardrock100.com/



For more information on this year’s Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run, please contact Run Director, Dale Garland at dale@hardrock100.com or Media Director, Dan Ryan (dan@hardrock100.com).