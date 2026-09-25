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Free Lecture: “The Dating Game: Archeological Dating Methods”

Free Lecture: “The Dating Game: Archeological Dating Methods”

The Dating Game: Archeological Dating Methods

Featuring Dr. John Kappelman

How do archaeologists determine the age of ancient pueblos, pottery, and other artifacts? Join Chimney Rock Interpretive Association for a fascinating lecture with Dr. John Kappelman exploring the scientific methods used to uncover the timeline of the past.

With a focus on Southwestern Ancestral Puebloan sites, including Chimney Rock National Monument, discover how carbon dating, tree-ring analysis, and other techniques help piece together ancient history.

Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Time: 6:00–7:30 PM (Doors open at 5:45 PM)
Location: Pagosa Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 434 Lewis St., Pagosa Springs

FREE and open to the public! Attend in person or via Zoom.

Donations of nonperishable food or monetary contributions to the church's food pantry are appreciated.

Methodist Church Pagosa Springs
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org/

Artist Group Info

officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Methodist Church Pagosa Springs
434 Lewis Street
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
9707317133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org