The League of Women Voters of La Plata County is inviting you to our 2nd annual DEI Forum, DISABLED IN DURANGO. This is a community-wide event, sponsored by the Southwest Colorado Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee and Community Connections, Inc. We hope you’ll take this opportunity to get to know your neighbors with disabilities. Join us at the VFW in the Lower Hall on Friday 11/06 at 5:30. Disabled community members will get a chance to tell their story and be heard. The panelists will then take audience questions, facilitated by a moderator. At 7:00 we'll wrap up the presentation and join each other for a little mingling, with food. Get a new perspective and put a face to your disabled neighbor, friend, or co-worker.