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DISABLED IN DURANGO

DISABLED IN DURANGO

The League of Women Voters of La Plata County is inviting you to our 2nd annual DEI Forum, DISABLED IN DURANGO. This is a community-wide event, sponsored by the Southwest Colorado Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee and Community Connections, Inc. We hope you’ll take this opportunity to get to know your neighbors with disabilities. Join us at the VFW in the Lower Hall on Friday 11/06 at 5:30. Disabled community members will get a chance to tell their story and be heard. The panelists will then take audience questions, facilitated by a moderator. At 7:00 we'll wrap up the presentation and join each other for a little mingling, with food. Get a new perspective and put a face to your disabled neighbor, friend, or co-worker.

VFW Post 4031, Lower Hall
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of La Plata County
www.lwvlaplata.org

Artist Group Info

PeaceOnThePlanet@gmail.com
VFW Post 4031, Lower Hall
1550 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301