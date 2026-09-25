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Day of Action to End Sexual Violence - Rally and Vigil

Day of Action to End Sexual Violence - Rally and Vigil

A Day of Action to End Sexual Violence Rally and Vigil will take place at the Farmington Museum from 5 to 7PM on Thursday, October 8th.

The event begins with a protest and rally on the sidewalk in front of Farmington Museum. There will also be a time to hear directly from local survivors. The event will end with a candlelight vigil in honor of all those impacted by sexual violence. Candles will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

Farmington Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico
5053252805
eleanab@sasnwnm.org
www.sasnwnm.org

Artist Group Info

amy.jule.ernest@gmail.com
Farmington Museum
3041 E Main Street
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
(505) 599-1174
http://www.fmtn.org/FarmingtonMuseum