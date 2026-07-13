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Corporate Health Insurance Deceptive Practices

Corporate Health Insurance Deceptive Practices

RSVP to receive zoom link: https://forms.gle/nUouK9k6StuCYqFM8

VIRTUAL ONLY, 4th of a series: Corporate Controlled Health Insurance Deceptive Practices with Rachel Madley, Executive Director of Center for Health and Democracy and the hosts of Universal Healthcare for Colorado NOW! Jeanne Nicholson and Virginia Gebhart.
We discuss some of the many ways that health insurance corporations put profits over people, using claim denial as a first response to payment claims, creating multiple barriers and fine print loopholes to allow corporate non-accountability, and preying on mortally ill patients.

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If you would consider speaking at an event, or your organization wants to co-sponsor or co-host an event, text: 540-748-5124.

Past event recordings:
4.30.26: Reproductive and Comprehensive Health Care https://youtu.be/4CGvTZQzRcM?si=c8RLu_Squ1yj6UK8
6.4.26: Moral Injury https://youtu.be/dFBiuVrbvaY
7.2.26 How Small Businesses and Workers Struggle for Healthcare https://youtu.be/hyAeaVZmzAI

Virtual via Zoom
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Universal Healthcare for Colorado NOW!
5407485124
kirby.maclaurin@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1EaLEzQZ46/
Virtual via Zoom