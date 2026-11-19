Cookbook Club: Cookie Exchange
Cookbook Club: Cookie Exchange
Bake three dozen of your favorite cookie, swap them with everyone else's varieties, and then you'll go home with a diverse and delicious platter of cookies!
Things are a little different in this Cookbook Club: You can choose whatever recipe you want, from wherever you want for you cookies!
Space is limited, please register!
The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301