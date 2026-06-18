Centennial Sentiments: A Celebration of Colorado in Song
Centennial Sentiments: A Celebration of Colorado in Song
St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango will host the classical vocal recital, "Centennial Sentiments: A Celebration of Colorado in Song," at 2PM on Saturday, August 1st. The event will also be livestreamed. Proceeds will benefit the Durango Education Foundation.
featuring local bass-baritone, Nathan Van Arsdale. Folk, Gospel, Musical Theater, and German Lieder (pronounced LEE-der) will be performed at this free charity concert that coincides with the end of Music in the Mountains. A reception with refreshments and hors d'oeuvres sponsored by the HomesFund will follow the concert.
St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Education Foundation
970-385-1491
9rfoundation@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Nathan Van Arsdale
nathanvanarsdale@gmail.com
St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango
910 E. 3rd AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-769-7600
9Rfoundation@gmail.com