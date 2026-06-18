St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango will host the classical vocal recital, "Centennial Sentiments: A Celebration of Colorado in Song," at 2PM on Saturday, August 1st. The event will also be livestreamed. Proceeds will benefit the Durango Education Foundation.

featuring local bass-baritone, Nathan Van Arsdale. Folk, Gospel, Musical Theater, and German Lieder (pronounced LEE-der) will be performed at this free charity concert that coincides with the end of Music in the Mountains. A reception with refreshments and hors d'oeuvres sponsored by the HomesFund will follow the concert.