Be My Icon: An Invitational Exhibition
Be My Icon: An Invitational Exhibition
Join us for November First Friday as we celebrate the work of 23 local and regional artists in a special invitational exhibition, Be My Icon. On view November 6–27, this exhibition explores what we hold sacred, from cherished objects and symbols to the beliefs, traditions, and experiences that shape our lives. Join us for the opening reception on Friday, November 6, from 5–8 PM!
Blue Rain Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit BDurango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com