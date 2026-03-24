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5th Global Summit on Diabetes, Obesity, Dietetics and Endocrinology Paris, France 2027

5th Global Summit on Diabetes, Obesity, Dietetics and Endocrinology Paris, France 2027

The 5th Global Summit on Diabetes, Obesity, Dietetics and Endocrinology (GSD 2027) welcomes researchers, clinicians, endocrinologists, healthcare professionals, and academicians from around the world to the beautiful city of Paris, France on July 20–21, 2027.This premier international event, organized by Intelli Meetings, offers a dynamic platform to exchange scientific knowledge, share clinical experiences, and explore the latest innovations in diabetes and endocrine research. The summit will feature keynote lectures, panel discussions, scientific sessions, workshops, poster presentations, and networking opportunities—fostering collaboration and advancing innovation in global diabetes care and endocrinology.
For more: https://diabetes.intelliglobalconferences.com/

Paris,France
799
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 20 Jul 2027
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Artist Group Info

diabetic@intellimeetings.org
https://diabetes.intelliglobalconferences.com/
Paris,France
Paris, France
Paris, 93500
4709166880
diabetic@intellimeetings.org
https://diabetes.intelliglobalconferences.com/