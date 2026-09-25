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29th Annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show and Sale

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29th Annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show and Sale

The Michi Pottery 29th annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show & Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21st in the Oak Room at the Strater Hotel. Local artisans will have handmade jewelry, fiber art, ceramics, honey, painted eggs, ornaments, prints, original paintings, gift items, and stocking stuffers. And there will be door prizes. For more information, visit michipottery.com.

Strater Hotel Oak Room
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Michi Pottery
9707592341
michelle@michipottery.com
https://www.michipottery.com/

Artist Group Info

Michelle Herringer
michelle@michipottery.com
https://www.michipottery.com/
Strater Hotel Oak Room
699 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://www.facebook.com/share/17L2zhAygy/