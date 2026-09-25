29th Annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show and Sale

The Michi Pottery 29th annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show & Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21st in the Oak Room at the Strater Hotel. Local artisans will have handmade jewelry, fiber art, ceramics, honey, painted eggs, ornaments, prints, original paintings, gift items, and stocking stuffers. And there will be door prizes. For more information, visit michipottery.com.