29th Annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show and Sale
29th Annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show and Sale
The Michi Pottery 29th annual Artisans’ Holiday Gift Show & Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21st in the Oak Room at the Strater Hotel. Local artisans will have handmade jewelry, fiber art, ceramics, honey, painted eggs, ornaments, prints, original paintings, gift items, and stocking stuffers. And there will be door prizes. For more information, visit michipottery.com.
Strater Hotel Oak Room
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Michi Pottery
9707592341
michelle@michipottery.com
Artist Group Info
Michelle Herringer
michelle@michipottery.com
Strater Hotel Oak Room
699 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301