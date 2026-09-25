13th Annual Sustainability Summit
13th Annual Sustainability Summit
The Fort Lewis College Environmental Center invites you to the 13th Annual Sustainability Summit. Our theme this year is AI and the Environment. In collaboration with the Fort Lewis AI Institute and the Four Corners Water Center, we present a panel of three local energy experts who will have an in-depth, fact-based conversation about the growing use of AI and its environmental impacts.
English to Spanish interpretation is available.
Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
FLC Environmental Center
970-247-7091
envcenter@fortlewis.edu
Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301