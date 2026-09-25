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13th Annual Sustainability Summit

13th Annual Sustainability Summit

The Fort Lewis College Environmental Center invites you to the 13th Annual Sustainability Summit. Our theme this year is AI and the Environment. In collaboration with the Fort Lewis AI Institute and the Four Corners Water Center, we present a panel of three local energy experts who will have an in-depth, fact-based conversation about the growing use of AI and its environmental impacts.

English to Spanish interpretation is available.

Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

FLC Environmental Center
970-247-7091
envcenter@fortlewis.edu
www.fortlewis.edu/environmentalcenter
Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301