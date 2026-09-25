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100 year flood with Petrichor

100 year flood with Petrichor

🎶 Come join us on Saturday, November 14th at The iNDIGO Room for a night of live music with 100 Year Flood with Petrichor! 🎸🔥

Two great acts, one night, and plenty of good vibes. ✨

⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20
🎟️ Day of Show: $23
📍 The iNDIGO Room

The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us