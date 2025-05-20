© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Breathing in extremes: Report says Mountain West has some of the best and worst air in the country

Mountain West News Bureau | By Yvette Fernandez
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:34 AM MDT
This map shows ozone levels by state. A new report shows air pollution is increasing across the country.
American Lung Association
This map shows ozone levels by state. A new report shows air pollution is increasing across the country.

The American Lung Association’s annual air quality report shows that some of the most polluted air is in the areas around Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, and Salt Lake City, but some of the cleanest is in the mountain areas in Wyoming, Colorado, St. George, Utah, and Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Nearly half of the country lives in areas with unhealthy air. A new report finds that states in our region have a mix of the worst and the best air.

The American Lung Association’s 26th annual air quality report shows that over 150 million people are breathing unhealthy air. Among the most polluted Mountain West cities are in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

JoAnna Strother, the organization’s Senior Director of Advocacy for the Southwest, said summer ozone pollution is a major contributor to the problem.

“The recipe for ozone is volatile organic compounds mixed with nitrogen oxide. And those two under the presence of sunlight and heat helps to form ozone,” said Strother.

Another contributor is particulate pollution. It’s an issue linked to wildfires that can cause a myriad of health issues.

“This is much finer than dust and can embed into the lungs and into the bloodstream and cause various health impacts including premature births, heart attacks and even decreased cognition,” she said.

The American Lung Association’s most polluted list ranks areas based on ozone pollution and particle pollution since some places suffer from different types of pollution. Many of the Mountain West areas on the list are in the top 15 for ozone pollution: Phoenix (No. 4), Denver (No. 6), Salt Lake City (No. 9), Las Vegas (No. 12), and Fort Collins, Colo. (No. 13).

Reno, Nev. ranks No. 6 when it comes to short-term particle pollution and Phoenix is 20th in year-round particle pollution.

Strother said small steps can help ease pollution, like driving less.

“Less emissions on the road is really important,” she said. “Less idling. Even down to refueling your car at night. So even pumping at night can help to clean up air pollution.”

The Mountain West also boasts some very clean air. Topping the list is Casper, Wyo., and several other mountain cities score high in terms of low year-round particle pollution: St. George, Utah (No. 6), Cheyenne, Wyo. (No. 8), Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, Colo. (tied at No. 9)..

The American Lung Association believes cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency represent the “most serious threat” to clean air progress in decades.

People can see how their area fared on the State of the Air report.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
