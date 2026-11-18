Healing from a flood is always a long, slow process. For a vast, remote region like southeast Utah's red rock desert, the uphill climb to recovery is even steeper.

Intense storms fueled by the strong El Niño dumped October rain on the Four Corners, including the Navajo Nation. Devastating floods inundated homes, closed roads and left communities with lots of messy clean-up .

"When something like this doesn't happen for 50 or 75 years, it's hard to really know how big it will be," said Byron Clarke, chief operating officer at Utah Navajo Health System . "And it surpassed our expectations, unfortunately."

As the San Juan River rose, Clarke's team helped evacuate people to higher ground — with around 200 from the Montezuma Creek area — and set up rescue shelters. In the days after the flood, his team used drones with cameras and thermal imaging sensors to locate stranded residents.

"We had one family that had set up a tent on the side of a cliff, and they waved at us in the middle of the night," he said. "We were able to make deliveries to them the following morning with a side-by-side. So, there were a few dramatic moments like that."

Several patients needed regular dialysis treatments, so Clarke's team drove UTVs through flooded waterways to deliver medicine. Since the waters have mostly receded, staff are now delivering medication, food and water with pickup trucks.

"It was pretty hectic there for a while," he said. "Now, we're at the stage where certain core items are the most useful. Drinking water is top of the list."

Several hundred are still without clean water in parts of the Aneth, Red Mesa and Mexican Water areas, he said, and they don't know how long that will last. The flooding destroyed waterlines, and repairing them in such a rugged landscape will not be easy.

"It's not just a break in the pipe. It's a quarter-mile section of waterline just gone, crossing a wash that's 20 feet deep," he said. "I don't know how they're going to do it. It's quite a challenge."

Flooding also devastated the nearby small town of Bluff, which sits on the banks of the San Juan at the northern border of the Navajo Nation.

"We had basically four 100-year flooding events in like 13 days," said Mayor Josh Ewing. "So things kept getting re-inundated, and our entire floodplain was just totally soaked."

Around a dozen families in town and just outside town limits on tribal land have been permanently displaced, he said. Others now have to walk through inches of sewage-contaminated mud to get into their homes and start cleaning up.

The town post office also remains covered in a thick layer of muck, Ewing said. Residents need to drive about 50 miles round-trip to get their mail, and folks living on nearby tribal lands often need to drive even farther.

/ Courtesy Town of Bluff The flooded San Juan River inundates a home in Bluff, Utah, Oct. 26, 2026.

The stress of the flood's immediate aftermath has now given way to a slog of paperwork, Ewing said. Residents need money to get back into their homes or rebuild, but not a lot of assistance is available.

Especially for a very small community — Bluff has two town employees on staff, he said — it's a challenge to navigate the systems that might provide loans, grants or other funding.

"It's no less painful because there are fewer people involved," Ewing said. "The reality is: the floodwaters recede, and the flood of programs and bureaucracy and challenges continue."

Still, Ewing and Clarke both said the outpouring of support from across Utah has helped their communities get through the first couple of weeks. And even though the headlines may have faded from national news, the needs remain.

Navajo communities are looking for donations of clean water in large 35- or 55-gallon barrels, which last longer than cases of bottled water. Residents also need firewood, which many Navajo homes use for winter heating . Tribal chapter houses can accept water and wood donations, Clarke said. People who can't help in person can donate money on the Utah Navajo Health System website.

For Bluff recovery efforts, Ewing said people can donate to the local nonprofit Bluff Community Foundation .

"We're as far away from the capital of Utah as you can get and still be in the state of Utah, and sometimes we do feel like we get a bit forgotten," he said. "But in these moments, it really means a lot to us when folks around the state help us out."

Road repair is a top priority, Clarke said. The bridge on State Route 163 between Bluff and Monument Valley — a major highway corridor for the area — was destroyed. Red Mesa Road south of Montezuma Creek also remains closed, washed out at a culvert. He expects it could be months before both are repaired.

With more rainstorms on the horizon, everyone's keeping an eye on the weather. The Navajo Reservoir in northwest New Mexico has saved southeast Utah from much of the flooding upstream in Colorado, Clarke said. That lake is running out of capacity, though.

"We're watching it really closely to see what that dam level is, and then how much rain is expected to fall," Clarke said. "Anything above close to two inches is pretty scary for us right now."

One thing that could help the tribe prepare for future floods would be more stream gauges on the San Juan River. There's no public water level measurement on the river between Four Corners and the Mexican Hat area west of Bluff, he said, so it's hard to get local information for when a flood surge is coming and how high it will be.



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