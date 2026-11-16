“Get used to different.”

The words were printed in blue across Donald Kubelka’s sweatshirt.

Standing outside his now mud-filled home in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, the phrase took on a meaning he never intended.

For nearly 20 years, Kubelka’s family has lived just a few feet from the riverbank. But after two historic floods swept through the area in less than two weeks, the house is unrecognizable.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite "Get used to different" jumps off Donald Kubelka's hoodie as he stands on the porch of his family's ruined property on Hermosa Street, which experienced two major floods in as many weeks. Nov. 6, 2026.

Thick, red mud coats the floors and the walls, reaching several feet high in places. Waterlogged wallpaper peels away in sheets. There’s a strong, musty smell of mold in the air.

“I’m at a bit of a loss for words. It’s a bit overwhelming, but I’m very grateful and appreciative of the help that people have given us,” he said.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Trish Seapy clears debris from the edge of Donald Kubelka's property on Hermosa Street, which experienced two major floods in as many weeks, as part of a volunteer day with the Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs. Nov. 6, 2026.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Ed Feragen, with the Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs, helps Donald Kubelka clean up his generational property on Hermosa Street after it experienced two major floods in as many weeks. Nov. 6, 2026.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite A sign warns anyone from entering Donald Kubelka's generational home on Pagosa Springs' Hermosa Street, which experienced two major floods in as many weeks and needed to be evacuated. Nov. 6, 2026.

Kubelka and his family have been displaced for over two weeks after evacuating their home just before the first flood peaked on Oct. 23.

After the first storm, another swept through the Four Corners region just a week later.

“It was really heartbreaking, though when we got a bunch of stuff cleaned up and then had another hundred-year flood come within a week and put all the mud back in the house and all the debris back in the yard,” Kubelka explained.

For families like Kubelka’s, the damage goes beyond the physical destruction of their homes. Repeated disasters bring another kind of toll: the exhaustion, grief and trauma of having to start over.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Tons of mud covers the yard behind the Durango home that Parris Wise, Lucas Hobbs, Persephone Hamler and Lucas Wilson share along Junction Creek, which turned into a flood torrent during recent rain and forced them to evacuate. Nov. 5, 2026.

Heidi Steltzer is an ecosystem ecologist and professor of environment and sustainability at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Steltzer’s work has increasingly moved beyond the physical impacts of climate change to consider the emotional and spiritual consequences of living through it.

Her decades of studying climate change eventually led her to confront a question that science alone couldn’t answer: How do people process a crisis of this scale?

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite The Durango North Village mobile home park, north of town, is submerged in floodwaters four days after heavy rains inundated the area. Nov. 5, 2026.

“It’s a spiritual crisis,” she said, describing the realization that eventually led her to pursue theology school.

She now studies the intersection of climate change and spirituality and recently opened the Earth Theology Center outside of Cortez. She hopes the center will help people in Durango and neighboring communities process the grief, uncertainty and emotional toll of climate disasters.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Parris Wise stands in her home in Durango, which she was forced to evacuate during recent flooding. Nov. 5, 2026.

For Parris Wise, the flooding in southwest Colorado brought back the trauma of a disaster she had hoped to leave behind.

Wise had moved to Durango for a fresh start after Hurricane Helene destroyed her home in North Carolina. She had only recently settled into a new home with her boyfriend, Lucas Hobbs, when the flooding hit.

Now, she was facing another devastating flood, once again losing the home and community she had just begun to build.

“It was out of a horror movie,” she said. “It’s a lot of disbelief and it’s just kind of like you just have to laugh about it because it’s unbelievable. Really, I mean just that we were just barely able to settle here. And it was a beautiful home and a beautiful social group, our neighbors would come upstairs and hang out all the time and now we lost that.”

Her experience with Hurricane Helene changed how she responds to emergencies. When the waters began rising in southwest Colorado, she didn’t hesitate to evacuate or look for resources.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Lukis Wilkins stares at the door to the basement unit he shares in Durango with his girlfriend, Persephone Hammler, on Nov. 5, 2026. It's covered in mud that arrived during recent flooding, trapping Hammler inside until Wilkins arrived with tools to break down a wall and pull her out.

“Honestly, when something like this happens over and over to a person, you really just get on it. You don’t hesitate when it comes to emergencies or natural disasters. You’re like, ‘OK, I got to find my resources,’” she said.

In the apartment below Wise and Hobbs’ home lived Persephone Hammler and Lukis Wilkins.

As floodwaters rapidly rose, Hammler became trapped in the downstairs apartment. Hobbs, who was at work, rushed home and had to break through a wall to rescue Hammler and their dogs, who were already submerged in chest-high water.

“I shake a little bit now whenever I talk about it,” Hammler said. “It was really traumatizing because I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get out of the window or door … and there was no way up into the upstairs part of the house.”

Steltzer said experiences like these can leave lasting psychological effects. People who survive climate disasters may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and repeated traumatic events can contribute to more complex forms of trauma.

“And, facing multiple events, they can be different or they can continue to be the same, lead to complex PTSD,” she said.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Mud covers the floor in Persephone Hammler and Lukis Wilkins' Durango basement apartment, where Hammler was trapped as water rose to her waist just a few days prior. Nov. 5, 2026.

Steltzer said communities need more spaces where people can process the emotional consequences of climate disasters together.

“It is tragic to make a decision, to move, to be able to have the life you want and feel safe, to only experience further traumatic events related to weather that are outside of your control,” she said.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Deborah Esposito dances as she helps clean up items from Jody Jacquinot's antique shop, which was supposed to open today at Pagosa Springs' River Center mall before heavy rain and flooding ruined most of the collection. Nov. 6, 2026.

For Steltzer, spiritual and religious communities can offer something that is often missing elsewhere: a place to gather, grieve and work through experiences that are difficult to make sense of.

“And culturally in America, we don’t have a lot of other spaces in which we’re doing that,” she explained.

She hopes the Earth Theology Center can become that kind of gathering place for people affected by climate change.

“I want it to be a climate refuge,” she said.

Steltzer also questioned the way communities are often encouraged to think about resilience in the aftermath of disasters. Rather than simply bouncing back, she said, people need room to grieve, struggle and find a new way forward.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Rich Carson mucks out a storage area for antiques at Pagosa Springs' River Center mall that was destroyed after heavy rain and floods. Nov. 6, 2026.

“Resilience is bouncing back. Resilience is weathering the storm and I don’t think it honors all of what we need to be honoring,” she said. “It’s OK to fall apart. It’s OK to get lost and allow for a lot to not be well in us … so not bounce back, reinvent, re-enliven, remove ourselves.”

For Kubelka, Wise and Hammler, the physical damage left by the floods may eventually be repaired with time, financial assistance and community support. But the emotional toll of losing their homes, sense of security and, in some cases, irreplaceable pieces of their lives may take much longer to recover from — a part of disasters that often receives less attention.

“We’re hoping to get back to normal as fast as possible. But in the meantime, it’s like, OK, what is normal when you got 200-year floods coming through in less than two weeks?” said Kubelka.

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