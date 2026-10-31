Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, braced for more flooding Sunday and Monday

Officials in Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County have issued a flood warning for the San Juan River for Sunday and Monday. There is also a winter weather warning in effect for the same time period for higher elevations, which could see up to 18” of snow.

With nearly 3 inches of rain projected for Sunday into Monday morning, Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County may see flooding that exceeds last week's torrential runoff, which destroyed roads and buildings and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents across the southwest .

"This morning, we received news from the National Weather Service that the river level is expected to peak at 17 feet (early Monday morning)," said Pagosa Springs town manager David Harris at an emergency meeting on Saturday.

"Last week the river peaked at 15 feet," he added.

On Saturday, Harris told KSUT that the town has positioned barricades and equipment in anticipation of extreme flooding. Pagosa Springs is also opening shelters and issuing mandatory evacuations for all areas within the town limits.

Archuleta County also issued mandatory evacuation orders for all low-lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo, and Piedra Rivers, and they remain in effect.

County and town officials are warning residents to evacuate immediately.

"We understand some people may not choose to evacuate," said Vicki Shaffer of the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office. "We just want the public to understand that help may not be immediately available to rescue people tomorrow evening and Monday morning."

