Immigrant advocacy group says ICE activity is increasing in La Plata County

Compañeros Four Corners Immigrant Resource Center said workers, employers, and residents have reported seeing or interacting with agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while traveling to jobs or near their homes.

Many of the reports involve people working in construction and food service.

According to Enrique Orozco-Perez, co-executive director of Compañeros, the organization has documented dozens of recent detentions.

“The number we are reaching is 37, with 36 of those having no orders of deportation, and no warrants. Those numbers show that they're not going after people that are dangerous. Most of the folks that are being detained are hardworking people that work in either construction or in restaurants people that are just going to their job sites early in the morning, predominantly being targeted at our trailer parks. They continue to like to be around our school bus stops.”

Orozco-Perez said ICE activity appears to come in waves, with periods of heightened enforcement followed by quieter stretches. He added that the reports are contributing to growing fear among immigrant families and businesses that rely on immigrant labor across the Four Corners region.

“We shouldn't be creating policies that create fear. Immigrant workers are part of the fabric of Southwest Colorado, and protecting their rights, protects the strength of our entire community. When we protect immigrant workers, when we protect the most marginalized, we are actually bringing all of us up together.”

Compañeros is also helping connect affected families with legal guidance and community resources, including housing, food, and mental health support. Orozco-Perez said the organization provides free initial immigration consultations through its Department of Justice-accredited staff.

He also lauded volunteers with the Southwest Rapid Response Network, who monitor school bus stops and document ICE activity in public spaces.

“I want to credit tremendously the volunteers of the Southwest Rapid Response Network, who have also helped stop a few detentions just by being present. We have a school bus stop coverage every morning, and they're there after school to make sure the kids get home safely,” said Orozco-Perez.

Compañeros has asked the Durango City Council to affirm residents’ rights to document law enforcement activity and to ensure volunteers are protected from intimidation while observing ICE operations.