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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Arizona water department secures law firm for potential Colorado River legal fights

Mountain West News Bureau | By Camryn Sanchez
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:16 PM MDT
Lees Ferry on the Colorado River in Arizona.
Getty Images
Lees Ferry on the Colorado River in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources is gearing up for a legal fight over Colorado River negotiations and has hired a law firm to represent the state.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources is gearing up for a legal fight over Colorado River negotiations and has hired a law firm to represent the state.

Arizona is among seven states negotiating for its future share of Colorado River water.

If the federal government imposes a water sharing deal that Arizona doesn't agree with, it will likely lead to a lawsuit. If the states disagree with one another, that will also likely end up in court.

A lawsuit between the states could also potentially go straight to the Supreme Court, instead of going to a lower court first.

State lawmakers set aside a few million dollars for Colorado River litigation last year, and lawmakers aim to add more this year.

Arizona has engaged the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm to protect its river supply.

The exact nature of the lawsuit depends on how negotiations go from here on out.

As of Monday, Arizona state leaders say they're speaking regularly with federal officials and the other states.

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