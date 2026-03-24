Arizona water department secures law firm for potential Colorado River legal fights

The Arizona Department of Water Resources is gearing up for a legal fight over Colorado River negotiations and has hired a law firm to represent the state.

Arizona is among seven states negotiating for its future share of Colorado River water.

If the federal government imposes a water sharing deal that Arizona doesn't agree with, it will likely lead to a lawsuit. If the states disagree with one another, that will also likely end up in court.

A lawsuit between the states could also potentially go straight to the Supreme Court, instead of going to a lower court first.

State lawmakers set aside a few million dollars for Colorado River litigation last year, and lawmakers aim to add more this year.

Arizona has engaged the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm to protect its river supply.

The exact nature of the lawsuit depends on how negotiations go from here on out.

As of Monday, Arizona state leaders say they're speaking regularly with federal officials and the other states.

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