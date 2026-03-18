Compañeros calls to protect immigrant workers, community members amid growing ICE activity in Durango

Compañeros says it has heard from workers, employers, and residents who report seeing or interacting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while traveling to jobs or near their homes. Many reports involve people working in the construction and restaurant industries.

Compañeros says the reports are leading to a growing fear of ICE in the Four Corners area, and it’s affecting immigrant families and local businesses that rely on their labor.

Compañeros is calling on the Durango City Council to protect immigrant workers and also volunteers who are documenting ICE activity.