Compañeros calls to protect immigrant workers, community members amid growing ICE activity in Durango
Compañeros, an immigrant advocacy group in Durango, says it has received multiple reports of increased immigration enforcement across La Plata County.
Compañeros says it has heard from workers, employers, and residents who report seeing or interacting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while traveling to jobs or near their homes. Many reports involve people working in the construction and restaurant industries.
Compañeros says the reports are leading to a growing fear of ICE in the Four Corners area, and it’s affecting immigrant families and local businesses that rely on their labor.
Compañeros is calling on the Durango City Council to protect immigrant workers and also volunteers who are documenting ICE activity.
Enrique Orozco, co-Executive Director of Compañeros released a statement on March 13, calling for the City of Durango to “affirm the rights of community members to observe and document law enforcement activity, ensure Rapid Response volunteers are protected from intimidation, clarify expectations regarding local law enforcement interactions with federal immigration agents, ensure transparency and accountability in any city processes addressing immigration issues, including but not limited to the Durango Immigration Task Force, and protect the safety, dignity, and economic contributions of immigrant workers in our region.”