© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 1/28/2026

Four Corners Public Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
The Sundance Film Festival takes place Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, 2026. It's the festival's final year in Utah before moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027.
Maya Dehlin
/
Courtesy Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival takes place Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, 2026. It's the festival's final year in Utah before moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027.

This week on the Regional Roundup:

We'll hear about the formation of a new federal agency called the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. We'll also get a report on so-called “death cards” found in abandoned vehicles following rumored ICE activity near Vail, Colorado.

We check in on an avalanche training program in Wyoming and explore efforts to reintroduce wolverines to Colorado.

Plus, a look at the dismantling of a beloved gathering place for some locals in Moab by the Bureau of Land Management.

Finally, we look at the Sundance Film Festival, which will move to Boulder next year.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News Rocky Mountain Community RadioColorado NewsRegional NewsRMCR Weekly News RoundupFeatured StoriesLatest News
Maeve Conran
Related Stories