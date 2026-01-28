Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 1/28/2026

This week on the Regional Roundup:

We'll hear about the formation of a new federal agency called the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. We'll also get a report on so-called “death cards” found in abandoned vehicles following rumored ICE activity near Vail, Colorado.

We check in on an avalanche training program in Wyoming and explore efforts to reintroduce wolverines to Colorado.

Plus, a look at the dismantling of a beloved gathering place for some locals in Moab by the Bureau of Land Management.

Finally, we look at the Sundance Film Festival, which will move to Boulder next year.

