Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #105

Four Corners Public Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published June 4, 2025 at 11:54 PM MDT
76-year-old Phillip Wilson steers bulls and broncs into shoots at the Jackson Hole rodeo. His family homesteaded in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and has run the family business for the past 16 years.
Dante Filpula Ankney / KHOL
On this week's Regional Roundup:

  • The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Uinta Basin Railway and what it could mean for the future of environmental regulation.
  • History Colorado’s newly appointed Senior Director of Tribal and Indigenous Engagement brings a wealth of experience to his position.
  • The attorney representing the three Colorado public radio stations that have joined NPR in a lawsuit against the Trump administration talks about what it means and what’s next.
  • Author Craig Childs talks about his new book, The Wild Dark: Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light.
  • And, we pay a visit to the Jackson Hole Rodeo, a summer tradition in Wyoming.

Hear the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Maeve Conran
