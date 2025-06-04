Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #105
On this week's Regional Roundup:
- The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Uinta Basin Railway and what it could mean for the future of environmental regulation.
- History Colorado’s newly appointed Senior Director of Tribal and Indigenous Engagement brings a wealth of experience to his position.
- The attorney representing the three Colorado public radio stations that have joined NPR in a lawsuit against the Trump administration talks about what it means and what’s next.
- Author Craig Childs talks about his new book, The Wild Dark: Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light.
- And, we pay a visit to the Jackson Hole Rodeo, a summer tradition in Wyoming.
