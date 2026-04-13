Exploring the connections between Indigenous health and the environment

Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon is a Mohegan community advocate and health researcher. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Tanta-Quidgeon about public health challenges facing Indigenous communities and the connections between health and climate.

"Just as the Earth and the land gives things to me to keep me well, like food, like the air I breathe, I am responsible for giving back to the land and to Mother Earth as well," Tanta-Quidgeon said.



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