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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Exploring the connections between Indigenous health and the environment

Mountain West News Bureau | By Daniel Spaulding
Published April 13, 2026 at 9:29 PM MDT
Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon is a Mohegan community advocate and health researcher.
Courtesy of Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon
Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon is a Mohegan community advocate and health researcher.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon, a Mohegan community advocate and health researcher, about public health challenges facing Indigenous communities and the connections between health and climate.

Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon is a Mohegan community advocate and health researcher. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Tanta-Quidgeon about public health challenges facing Indigenous communities and the connections between health and climate.

"Just as the Earth and the land gives things to me to keep me well, like food, like the air I breathe, I am responsible for giving back to the land and to Mother Earth as well," Tanta-Quidgeon said.

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