Colorado SNAP Healthy Choice Waiver May Limit Sugary Drink Purchases Starting April 30

Colorado's new Healthy Choice Waiver may restrict what people on food assistance can buy with SNAP benefits beginning April 30, 2026, eliminating the use of benefits for sugary and sweetened beverages — a change supporters call a public health step and critics call a restriction on personal choice. The waiver still must be approved by the Colorado State Board of Human Services at its February 6 meeting, meaning the changes are not yet final.

Under the waiver, SNAP recipients in Colorado would no longer be able to purchase "soft drinks" with benefits. That includes sodas, sweetened iced teas, energy drinks, sports drinks with natural or artificial sweeteners, and any beverage that contains less than 50% fruit or vegetable juice by volume. Allowed purchases will still include water, unsweetened seltzers, milk and milk alternatives, 100% fruit or vegetable juice, and all other food items normally permitted under SNAP.

The waiver stems from federal approval granted to Colorado by the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) in August 2025, part of a broader federal initiative allowing states to test limits on certain food and beverage purchases through SNAP. Colorado was among six states — including Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas — receiving approval to ban sugary drinks and similar items as part of efforts to promote healthier eating.

Governor Jared Polis (D) publicly supported the measure, saying the waiver is "a big step towards improving the health of Coloradans, and reducing obesity rates, diabetes, and tooth decay," and noted that healthier purchasing patterns could encourage retailers to stock more nutritious options.

But the policy has polarized reactions. Advocacy groups argue the waiver restricts personal choice by targeting what benefits recipients can use at the grocery store. Critics say it treats SNAP participants differently from other shoppers and could add stigma at checkout. They point out that limiting access to beverages using SNAP benefits does not address deeper challenges like food access, affordability, and retailer burdens.

Healthy Eating Research has found limited evidence that restricting SNAP purchases improves health outcomes, while evaluations of incentive programs like Double Up Food Bucks show increased fruit and vegetable consumption among participants.

Colorado's Healthy Choice waiver is part of a nationwide trend: 18 states have approved various SNAP food restriction waivers that will limit or bar purchases of sugary drinks, candy, processed snacks, or other non-nutritious items beginning in 2026, reflecting a larger debate over the balance between public health and personal freedom in food assistance programs.

As the April possible implementation date nears, SNAP recipients and community advocates continue to raise questions about how the policy will affect shopping behavior, retailer operations, and the dignity of food assistance participation. Retailers will need to update their Point of Sale systems and educate staff to comply with the new eligibility rules.

What SNAP users should know now:

The ban, if approved, takes effect April 30, 2026 in Colorado.

Sugary and sweetened drinks will not be purchasable with SNAP benefits.

All other foods and eligible beverages — including milk, unsweetened drinks, and 100% juice — remain purchasable.

The change applies only to purchases made in Colorado; buying the same item with SNAP benefits in another state will follow that state's rules.

Community members are encouraged to learn more, reach out to SNAP offices, and stay informed about how these changes could impact grocery shopping and nutrition choices for families across the state.

A comment period is open for community members and SNAP recipient until Friday, February 6th.

