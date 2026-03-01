Trump nominee tapped to lead Bureau of Land Management pledges to respect national monuments

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena FoundationThe Bureau of Land Management oversees more than 12 million acres across Arizona alone. And much like the rest of the West, it's filled with public lands making up federally protected national monuments that hold unique value for tribes.

President Donald Trump's pick to run the BLM has pledged to respect them amid his confirmation hearing with members from the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources this week.

During his first term, Trump shrank the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah – only for President Joe Biden to restore them and name 10 new ones.

Steve Pearce, who is looking to become the next Bureau of Land Management director, was committed to honoring those designations when asked by California Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla about Chuckwalla.

"Yes or no?"

"Yes," said Pearce.

"Thank you, that's a great answer. Short, clear, concise and on-the-record."

The seven-term New Mexico Republican congressman also shared how he "worked extremely closely" with the 19 pueblos, three Apache tribes and Navajo Nation while representing the Land of Enchantment on Capitol Hill.

He continued by suggesting "Native Americans sometimes are overlooked from Washington" — before Padilla interjected, insisting "and not just sometimes, far too often." The nominee finished his response, saying "we became a voice for them, and would continue to do that."

Pearce later doubled-down when Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego asked about Arizona's Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni — a nearly million-acre national monument — that Biden created near the South Rim in 2023.

"The monuments are something I do support deeply and understand," said Pearce. "The Grand Canyon, it's one of the most magnificent things, frankly, in the world. So we'll do whatever we can to work with you any way that's necessary."

Around this time a year ago, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued an order to review the national monuments and directing agency staff develop an action plan, which has yet to be revealed.

