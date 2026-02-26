Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 2/25/2026

This week on the Regional Roundup, we hear from Colorado State University professor Michael Childers about how ski resorts may need to adapt to increasingly dry winters.

Then, we visit Salida to hear about Monarch Mountain ski resort’s expansion during a historically dry season.

Next, we travel to the small mountain town of Nederland, where a low-snow winter is raising climate concerns among residents and local businesses.

We also hear the latest on avalanche danger in the backcountry, and we round out the show with a conversation with Park City, Utah, resident Tom Bickner, father of Team USA ski jumper Kevin Bickner, about what it takes to be an Olympic ski jumper.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.