Neguse, Buttigieg work to get out the vote during a Colorado campaign swing

Loud applause greeted former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at a canvass launch in the event hall of a Highlands Ranch library on Wednesday.

“I have a soft spot for places where Democrats were told that it’s uphill,” he told the crowd, “but turn out anyway and are ready to send shock waves across the state and across the country. And that’s what I see right here in Douglas County.”

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Former U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg stumps for Manny Rutinel, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, in a rally outside of Rutinel's campaign office in Thornton. Oct. 28, 2026.

This was the first of four campaign stops that ended with a rally in Boulder. And the Coloradan who was by his side at each event — Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse.

“I think it’s important for national policymakers and folks with high profiles who have served the country the way that Secretary Pete has to be able to meet with our candidates and to help energize Democrats,” Neguse explained. “But to do so in different parts of our state that typically do not get as much interest or engagement perhaps from national policymakers.”

Ad:Neguse grew up in Highlands Ranch. His parents, who came to the U.S. as refugees from Eritrea, still live in the community. He wanted to start the barnstorming trip in a conservative part of the state, and “go where the hardest work is to be done, which is winning the hearts and minds of people in Douglas County about a different direction for the country.”

Buttigieg, who has campaigned across more than 35 states this cycle, agreed. “It’s been energizing and exciting to participate in all these campaigns, try to lend a hand and make the case for where our country could be headed under better leadership.”

He said as he’s campaigned, he’s found that regardless of blue, red, or purple, most people care about the same things.

“Many of the things that I believe in — expanding access to healthcare, raising the minimum wage, dealing with these tariffs, reforming the political system by getting rid of gerrymandering and money and politics — they are something that most Americans believe in,” he told CPR News.

He also gave a shout-out to Neguse.

“Joe has been there on so many important issues, ready to benefit the state of Colorado and the district,” he said at the Highlands Ranch stop. “He did not hesitate to use my number anytime he saw a chance to get transportation dollars to his district and continues to be somebody who is just widely respected in Congress and across the country.”

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Former U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg (from right) and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse rally for Manny Rutinel, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, outside of Rutinel's campaign office in Thornton. Oct. 28, 2026.

Aside from arranging the Buttigieg visit to help motivate Democrats in the final week of the campaign, Neguse has invested considerable time and money across the state in boosting Democratic candidates, from county commissioners to members of Congress.

He has endorsed more than 100 candidates, he said, and contributed money to various campaigns and to the state party’s efforts to improve its standing in rural parts of the state. In August, he also launched the “Ne-GOOSE Crew,” people who volunteer to canvass across the state to and flip key congressional seats.

Lori Ozello had her Ne-GOOSE Crew T-shirt on at the event in Thornton with Democratic congressional candidate Manny Rutinel, who is running for the 8th Congressional District seat. Ozello lives in Greeley but is a fan of the work Neguse has done this cycle.

“He’s been doing an amazing job with the state house races. Yeah. And showing up, knocking doors, helping raise money. He’s been everywhere,” she said.

The two men spent much of the day rallying volunteers to encourage people to vote, but they also stopped to talk with state labor leaders on policy issues.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Manny Rutinel, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 8th Congressional District (left), shakes hands with former U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg during a rally outside of his campaign office in Thornton. Oct. 28, 2026.

Entering the Pipefitters union hall, Neguse shook everyone’s hands and caught up before he and Buttigieg heard their policy concerns. The topics ranged from supporting mental health initiatives for air traffic controllers to suggested changes in bills, such as the Protect College Sports Act, which the Senate passed and the House has yet to act on.

Frank Smith of the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters, Local 555, described Buttigieg as a “powerhouse.”

“He’s very well known and very well respected. Being the former transportation secretary, I think it says a lot at a state level that he’s showing strong support for our candidates here in Colorado,” he said.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Supporters of Manny Rutinel, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, cheer during a rally outside of his campaign office in Thornton. Oct. 28, 2026.

Smith and others throughout the day, though, weren’t just thinking about the 2026 midterms but also what 2028 might bring.

Looking beyond makes sense to Margaret Condron, a Democrat who lives in Parker, said that makes sense to her, “I don’t think you do this unless you have a bigger interest. Why would you come to Northern Douglas County?”

Buttigieg is viewed as a likely 2028 presidential contender.

Neguse’s name has also come up as a possible candidate for higher office. This statewide effort he’s engaged in this cycle could help with any future effort.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Former U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg stumps for Manny Rutinel, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, in a rally outside of Rutinel's campaign office in Thornton. Oct. 28, 2026.

Colorado has a deep bench of Democrats, and Neguse likely won’t be the only one weighing a bid for higher office in 2028 or beyond. Democratic Rep. Jason Crow endorsed more than 60 candidates in Colorado races up and down the ballot and has also campaigned for them. He was at the canvass launch with Neguse and Buttigieg.

On the trail, Neguse sounded like a future contender. While talking up other candidates and criticizing Republicans. He also sent a positive message of hope.

“My sense as I’ve traveled the last couple of weeks across Colorado, people are really tired of the noise and the exhaustion and sort of this sense that everything is dysfunctional, the chaos,” he said. “They just want something different and new, something that will ultimately move the needle for their families.”

As for his future plans, Neguse said he is focused on his current job. But he added, “On November 4, we’ll begin to give some thought to my future and ways that I can continue to contribute to this state that we all love.”

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