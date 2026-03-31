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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Inside Denver's bison return

Mountain West News Bureau | By Daniel Spaulding
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:53 PM MDT
Some of the 34 bison the city and county of Denver donated to tribes or Native-led nonprofits this year.
Rachel Cohen, Mountain West News Bureau
Some of the 34 bison the city and county of Denver donated to tribes or Native-led nonprofits this year.

The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen reported from an event where Denver donated bison to several tribes and nonprofits. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding talked to Cohen about the experience.

The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen reported from an event where Denver donated bison to several tribes and nonprofits. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding talked to Cohen about the experience.

"Bringing bison back to tribal lands for many tribes is a first step towards really integrating them back into the communities and the overall vision for the return of these animals," Cohen said.

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