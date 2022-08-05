© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture

Diné playwright Blossom Johnson brings her work to Durango PlayFest

Four Corners Public Radio | By Tami Graham
Published August 5, 2022 at 9:02 AM MDT
Blossom-Johnson-2.jpg
Courtesy of Blossom Johnson
/
Diné playwright Blossom Johnson.

In award-winning Diné playwright Blossom Johnson’s play, monster SLAYer, a family awaits the birth of twins as they mourn for a missing daughter and sister. Pregnant Isabella, an author, and her brother Jaiden, an artist, conjure sacred beings Spider Woman and Horned Toad as they create a superhero comic to process their grief.

Johnson is from the Yé’ii Dine’é Táchii’nii (Giant People) clan, and her maternal grandfather is from the Deeshchíí’nii (Start of the Red Streak People) clan. She's been awarded the 2022 First Peoples Fund Cultural Capital Fellowship, La Lengua/ AlterTheater Ensemble’s Decolonization Stories Commission 2022.

monsterSLAYer will be performed by an all-Native cast Saturday, August 6 at 4:30 pm under a tent at Fort Lewis College.

Tags

Culture KSUT Conversations
Tami Graham
Tami is the Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio. She is a fifth-generation Coloradoan and has lived in Southwest Colorado since 1984.
See stories by Tami Graham
Related Stories