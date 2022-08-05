Diné playwright Blossom Johnson brings her work to Durango PlayFest

In award-winning Diné playwright Blossom Johnson’s play, monster SLAYer, a family awaits the birth of twins as they mourn for a missing daughter and sister. Pregnant Isabella, an author, and her brother Jaiden, an artist, conjure sacred beings Spider Woman and Horned Toad as they create a superhero comic to process their grief.

Johnson is from the Yé’ii Dine’é Táchii’nii (Giant People) clan, and her maternal grandfather is from the Deeshchíí’nii (Start of the Red Streak People) clan. She's been awarded the 2022 First Peoples Fund Cultural Capital Fellowship, La Lengua/ AlterTheater Ensemble’s Decolonization Stories Commission 2022.

monsterSLAYer will be performed by an all-Native cast Saturday, August 6 at 4:30 pm under a tent at Fort Lewis College.