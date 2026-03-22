Women’s Mountain Bike Basics Clinic at Purgatory Sports Downtown

Purgatory Sports Downtown will host a free Women’s Mountain Bike Basics Clinic on Monday, June 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Durango.

The in-store clinic is designed for riders of all levels who want to build skills, ask questions and connect with other women in the cycling community. The session will cover practical topics including how to choose and use essential ride gear, basic bike maintenance, safety checks, fixing a flat, trail-side problem solving, bike cleaning and care, tips for riding with more confidence and what to expect on group rides.

The clinic will be led by experienced riders in a laid-back, no-pressure setting. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Participants do not need to bring a bike unless they would like specific feedback on their personal gear.

Date

Monday, June 15, 2026

Time

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.