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Women’s Mountain Bike Basics Clinic at Purgatory Sports Downtown

Women’s Mountain Bike Basics Clinic at Purgatory Sports Downtown

Purgatory Sports Downtown will host a free Women’s Mountain Bike Basics Clinic on Monday, June 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Durango.

The in-store clinic is designed for riders of all levels who want to build skills, ask questions and connect with other women in the cycling community. The session will cover practical topics including how to choose and use essential ride gear, basic bike maintenance, safety checks, fixing a flat, trail-side problem solving, bike cleaning and care, tips for riding with more confidence and what to expect on group rides.

The clinic will be led by experienced riders in a laid-back, no-pressure setting. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Participants do not need to bring a bike unless they would like specific feedback on their personal gear.

Date
Monday, June 15, 2026

Time
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Purgatory Sports Downtown
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Purgatory Resort
(970) 247-9000
info@purgatory.ski
https://www.purgatory.ski/events/
Purgatory Sports Downtown
2615 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-385-2100 Ext 0
dispatch@purgatory.ski
https://www.purgatory.ski/event/womens-mountain-bike-basics-clinic-2/