Women's Collective: Balancing the Sacred Masculine & Feminine Within

Wild New Way Women's Collective with Beth McMacken St. Anne

Balancing the Sacred Masculine & Feminine Within

Join nature-connected coach, ceremonialist, and minister of A Course in Miracles, Beth McMacken St. Anne, for an experiential gathering exploring the sacred masculine and feminine through guided reflection, simple embodied practices, and ceremony.

Event Details

📅 Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

🕘 Gathering: 9:00 to 10:00 AM MST.

☕ Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST.

Arrive early to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, settle in, and connect with others before the gathering begins. You're also warmly welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection.

📍 Location: The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave. Durango, CO

Cost: Free

Register here: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0812

