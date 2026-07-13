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Women's Collective: Balancing the Sacred Masculine & Feminine Within

Women's Collective: Balancing the Sacred Masculine & Feminine Within

Wild New Way Women's Collective with Beth McMacken St. Anne

Balancing the Sacred Masculine & Feminine Within

Join nature-connected coach, ceremonialist, and minister of A Course in Miracles, Beth McMacken St. Anne, for an experiential gathering exploring the sacred masculine and feminine through guided reflection, simple embodied practices, and ceremony.

Event Details
📅 Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
🕘 Gathering: 9:00 to 10:00 AM MST.
☕ Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST.

Arrive early to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, settle in, and connect with others before the gathering begins. You're also warmly welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection.

📍 Location: The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave. Durango, CO

Cost: Free

Register here: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0812

Durango Collective
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildneway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0415