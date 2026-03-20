Wild New Way Women’s Collective: The Ripple Effect: A Sound Bath Experience with Barbara Ferri

How much do the people around us affect the way we feel?

Our nervous systems are constantly responding to our surroundings and to one another, often in subtle ways. We may feel calmer around someone who feels grounded, or notice ourselves becoming tense when stress enters a room. This is part of what is known as co-regulation, the way our nervous systems respond to and influence one another.

On Wednesday, November 11, the Wild New Way Women’s Collective welcomes Barbara Ferri, a licensed therapist, EMDR practitioner, certified sound healer, and founder of Solum Life Therapy, for The Ripple Effect: Exploring Co-Regulation, Energy, and Sound.

In this interactive workshop, Barbara will introduce ideas about co-regulation, resonance, brainwave states, and how breath, posture, presence, sound, and vibration can shape our internal experience.

She will also demonstrate crystal singing bowls and guide the group through a restorative sound immersion, offering time to slow down, settle in, and notice what the experience feels like in your own body.

No prior experience with sound healing, meditation, or nervous-system practices is needed.

Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat, blanket, or pillow for the sound immersion. A water bottle is also recommended.

Event Details

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Doors open: 8:30 AM MT

Workshop: 9:00 to 10:15 AM MT

Location: The Durango Collective, 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO

Cost: FREE, registration required

Feel free to bring a morning beverage to enjoy as we gather. Please note that caffeine can be stimulating and may affect how your body experiences the sound immersion.

You’re also welcome to stay afterward for more conversation and connection.

The Wild New Way Women’s Collective is a welcoming gathering for women in Durango to slow down, connect, reflect, and explore meaningful topics together. Whether this is your first gathering or you’ve joined us before, you are warmly welcome.

Register here: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective1111

