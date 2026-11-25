Midlife can be full of competing demands. Between work, family, relationships, caregiving, changing priorities, and the mental load of keeping everything moving, finding time to genuinely rest can feel like one more thing we have to figure out.

Then December arrives, bringing even more to plan, remember, organize, and hold.

But what if rest didn't have to wait until everything was finished?

Join the Wild New Way Women’s Collective for a special 90-minute interactive workshop with Mindy Stern Meiering, a licensed clinical social worker, life coach, and mindfulness teacher with more than 30 years of experience supporting people through life's transitions and challenges.

Drawing on her background in mindfulness and contemplative practices, Mindy will guide us in exploring why rest is so important for our emotional well-being, healing, and the way we care for ourselves with compassion.

We'll also look at something many women in midlife can relate to: the resistance we sometimes experience when trying to slow down. Even when we're exhausted, we may feel guilty about resting, uncomfortable with stillness, or convinced that something else should come first.

During this interactive workshop, we'll explore how our beliefs about productivity, responsibility, and needing to earn rest can influence the way we care for ourselves.

Through reflection and discussion, we'll have opportunities to consider our own experiences, share perspectives, and explore simple, realistic ways to create more spaciousness within the lives we're already living.

If you've been feeling stretched thin, mentally overloaded, or constantly "on," this gathering offers an opportunity to understand what's keeping you in that pattern and begin exploring a different approach.

You'll come away with a greater awareness of your relationship with rest, practical ideas for incorporating small moments of pause into everyday life, and a deeper appreciation for how rest can support emotional well-being and self-compassion.

Mindy will conclude our morning with a 20–25-minute guided Yoga Nidra practice, allowing us to move beyond talking about rest and experience it for ourselves.

Yoga Nidra is a gentle guided rest practice that typically takes place while lying down or resting comfortably. No yoga or meditation experience is necessary.

This gathering isn't about adding another self-care task to an already full schedule. It's about exploring how rest can become a more natural and compassionate part of the way we live.

Event Details

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 | 9:00 to 10:30 AM MT

Doors open at 8:30 AM

The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO

FREE TO ATTEND. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

What to bring: Please bring a yoga mat, blanket, and anything else that will help you feel comfortable during the guided Yoga Nidra practice. A small pillow, eye covering, or extra layer of clothing may also be helpful.

You're welcome to arrive early with your favorite morning beverage and enjoy a little time to connect before we begin.

The Wild New Way Women’s Collective is a welcoming gathering for women in Durango to slow down, connect, reflect, and explore meaningful topics together. Whether you've attended before or this will be your first gathering, you're warmly welcome.

If you've been craving more breathing room, feeling the weight of constant responsibilities, or wondering how to make your own well-being more of a priority, I'd love to have you join us.

Register here:

https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective1209

Space is limited, so I encourage you to reserve your spot early!

