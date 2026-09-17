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What Does a Quality HOA Look Like?

What Does a Quality HOA Look Like?

This HOA Homeowner Education event will empower local property owners to learn more about what a quality community association (HOA, POA, etc.) looks like. Topics will include:
The definition and primary purpose of a community association
The roles and responsibilities of Board members, homeowners, and management company
How to evaluate an Association's health through three lenses: Governance, Financial, and Maintenance
Strengthening community engagement and holding effective meetings
Other helpful tools and tricks for the HOA world
Homeowners from any community association, near or far, are welcome.
Presented by Alex Whittow of Reliance Management, LLC.

Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org