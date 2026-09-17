What Does a Quality HOA Look Like?

This HOA Homeowner Education event will empower local property owners to learn more about what a quality community association (HOA, POA, etc.) looks like. Topics will include:

The definition and primary purpose of a community association

The roles and responsibilities of Board members, homeowners, and management company

How to evaluate an Association's health through three lenses: Governance, Financial, and Maintenance

Strengthening community engagement and holding effective meetings

Other helpful tools and tricks for the HOA world

Homeowners from any community association, near or far, are welcome.

Presented by Alex Whittow of Reliance Management, LLC.