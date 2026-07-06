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VOA Colorado is Seeking Culinary Partners for Chocolate Fantasia

VOA Colorado is Seeking Culinary Partners for Chocolate Fantasia

Volunteers of America Colorado is seeking dessert artisans to compete in Chocolate Fantasia, a fundraising event benefiting the Durango Community Shelter and Southwest Safehouse. Entries will be accepted until July 31st. Details are available by email: jrummery@voacolorado.org and at 970-259-1021.

This unique community celebration brings together local restaurants, bakeries, and chocolatiers for an evening of creativity, connection, and impact. More than just a culinary event, Chocolate Fantasia raises vital support for shelter programs that provide safety, stability, and hope for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and fleeing domestic violence in our community.

La Plata County Fairgrounds
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Volunteers of America Colorado
970-238-1469
voacolorado.org
La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81303