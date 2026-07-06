VOA Colorado is Seeking Culinary Partners for Chocolate Fantasia

Volunteers of America Colorado is seeking dessert artisans to compete in Chocolate Fantasia, a fundraising event benefiting the Durango Community Shelter and Southwest Safehouse. Entries will be accepted until July 31st. Details are available by email: jrummery@voacolorado.org and at 970-259-1021.

This unique community celebration brings together local restaurants, bakeries, and chocolatiers for an evening of creativity, connection, and impact. More than just a culinary event, Chocolate Fantasia raises vital support for shelter programs that provide safety, stability, and hope for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and fleeing domestic violence in our community.