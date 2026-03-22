Vast as the Sky: Cultivating Spacious Awareness in a Fast-Moving World A Half-Day Meditation Retreat with Juliana Sloane
Vast as the Sky: Cultivating Spacious Awareness in a Fast-Moving World A Half-Day Meditation Retreat with Juliana Sloane
During this half-day retreat, we will explore mindfulness and meditation practices that help us broaden the field of awareness and create inner space amidst the pressures of daily life. Drawing on both Buddhist contemplative traditions and modern neuroscience, we will learn practices that support the nervous system in shifting from states of contraction, vigilance and urgency toward greater openness, creativity and ease.
Durango Dharma Center
$36-$72 with scholarships available
11:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Dharma Center
durangosangha@gmail.com
Durango Dharma Center
1800 East 3rd Ave. Suite 109Durango, Colorado 81301
9704268983
durangosangha@gmail.com