Typeset Writers' Group
Typeset Writers' Group
No rules, just writing!
Each month a member of the group will bring an article for discussion.
Participants also have the option to bring two pages of their own writing to read aloud, but it’s not required. If you’d like to read your own writing, please bring it in manuscript format.
Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through Dec 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org