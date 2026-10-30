Trout Tales and Tying
Trout Tales and Tying
Grab a beer, tell stories, eat food
Join us for a happy hour and discussion of the state of our rivers after the recent flooding with particular attention paid to the San Juan River Quality Waters. Guide, Cory McKee, will be there to update us on the fishery.
Bring a fishing buddy and we'll see you there!
Animas Brewing Company
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
pikaenterprisesllc@gmail.com
Animas Brewing Company
1560 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301