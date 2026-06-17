Transition Planning for Ag Operations
Transition Planning for Ag Operations
La Plata Farm Bureau presents "Transition Planning for Ag Operations" at 6PM on Monday, July 7th in the Animas Room at La Plata County Fairgrounds.
This is a FREE event - refreshments will be provided.
RSVP is available by email: laplatacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com.
This presentation by Don Richards explores transition planning for farms, ranches, and closely held businesses, including succession planning, financial security for the retiring generation, risk management, business planning and estate planning aligned with long-term goals.
La Plata County Fairgrounds and Events Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata County Farm Bureau
laplatacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com
La Plata County Fairgrounds and Events Center
2500 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301