La Plata Farm Bureau presents "Transition Planning for Ag Operations" at 6PM on Monday, July 7th in the Animas Room at La Plata County Fairgrounds.

This is a FREE event - refreshments will be provided.

RSVP is available by email: laplatacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com.

This presentation by Don Richards explores transition planning for farms, ranches, and closely held businesses, including succession planning, financial security for the retiring generation, risk management, business planning and estate planning aligned with long-term goals.