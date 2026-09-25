Three Sisters Feast at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Fort Lewis Mesa Library will host a Three Sisters feast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21st. The "Three Sisters" refers to the core trio of agricultural crops—corn (maize), climbing beans, and squash—traditionally grown together by Indigenous peoples across Central and North America. Enjoy Three Sisters Stew along with other dishes made from this vegetable trio. For more information, call (970) 425-5610.

