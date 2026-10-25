The John Roberts’ Supreme Court
The John Roberts’ Supreme Court
The Roberts’ Supreme Court
Retired Wyoming Circuit Court Judge Roberta Coates will analyze the John Roberts Supreme Court. His Court has ruled on many important issues, overturning a number of long-standing precedents, while upholding others. The legal theories behind these cases and their impacts within the judicial system will be considered.
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fort Lewis College Life-Long Learning
303 562-4501
gsorcer@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Gary Rottman
gsorcer@hotmail.com
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com