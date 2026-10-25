Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT's 90.1 FM signal in La Plata County is currently off the air due to heavy rain. We're working to restore service ASAP.

The John Roberts’ Supreme Court

The John Roberts’ Supreme Court

The Roberts’ Supreme Court
Retired Wyoming Circuit Court Judge Roberta Coates will analyze the John Roberts Supreme Court. His Court has ruled on many important issues, overturning a number of long-standing precedents, while upholding others. The legal theories behind these cases and their impacts within the judicial system will be considered.

FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Fort Lewis College Life-Long Learning
303 562-4501
gsorcer@hotmail.com
fortlewis.edu/LLL

Artist Group Info

Gary Rottman
gsorcer@hotmail.com
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com
fortlewis.edu/LLL