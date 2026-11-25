The Creativity Workshop Online — February 20–21, 2027
The Creativity Workshop Online — February 20–21, 2027
A live two-day Zoom workshop for writers, educators, artists and curious adults. Explore creative writing, memoir, storytelling, drawing and photography through guided exercises and small-group exchanges. Leave with fresh ideas and practical ways to develop a regular creative practice. Educators can adapt the prompts for classroom writing and discussion. All experience levels welcome. Meets both days, 8 a.m.–11 a.m. Mountain time (10 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern). Tuition US$895. Limited to 12 participants. Advance registration required.
Online via Zoom
US$895
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Feb 21, 2027.
Event Supported By
The Creativity Workshop
Online via Zoom