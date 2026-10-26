The ArtRoom Collective First Friday Artist Social — November

Join in the ArtRoom Artist Social each First Friday 4-7pm. All are welcome to talk, laugh, inspire, peruse an open studio, enjoy snacks and purchase local art if inspired. Hope to see you there!

Our November Pop-Up Guest Artist is Amy Schweim. Through Tierra Azul Designs, Amy Schweim creates custom mosaic art from glass, tile, found objects, animal skulls and reclaimed materials, inspired by the wild landscapes, cultures, and colorful places that have shaped her life. Her work explores transformation, resilience, and the beauty that can emerge when broken and unexpected pieces are brought together in a new way. At the heart of each piece is the Tierra Azul philosophy: Piecing Together Light in a Broken World.

Facebook: Tierra Azul Designs

Instagram: @radicalpursuitsoftheheart

The ArtRoom Collective at The Smiley is a diverse, working studio gallery where artists create, collaborate and share their passion with the community. See creation in action! The ArtRoom Collective is Durango's working studio gallery where 22 artists, jewelers, potters, photographers, glass blowers, fiber artists and others create and sell their handmade goods. Monthly First Fridays at The ArtRoom Collective feature artist socials to inspire. https://www.theartroomcollective.com/

