Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT's 90.1 FM signal in La Plata County is currently off the air due to heavy rain. We're working to restore service ASAP.

The ArtRoom Collective First Friday Artist Social — November

The ArtRoom Collective First Friday Artist Social — November

Join in the ArtRoom Artist Social each First Friday 4-7pm. All are welcome to talk, laugh, inspire, peruse an open studio, enjoy snacks and purchase local art if inspired. Hope to see you there!

Our November Pop-Up Guest Artist is Amy Schweim. Through Tierra Azul Designs, Amy Schweim creates custom mosaic art from glass, tile, found objects, animal skulls and reclaimed materials, inspired by the wild landscapes, cultures, and colorful places that have shaped her life. Her work explores transformation, resilience, and the beauty that can emerge when broken and unexpected pieces are brought together in a new way. At the heart of each piece is the Tierra Azul philosophy: Piecing Together Light in a Broken World.
Facebook: Tierra Azul Designs
Instagram: @radicalpursuitsoftheheart

The ArtRoom Collective at The Smiley is a diverse, working studio gallery where artists create, collaborate and share their passion with the community. See creation in action! The ArtRoom Collective is Durango's working studio gallery where 22 artists, jewelers, potters, photographers, glass blowers, fiber artists and others create and sell their handmade goods. Monthly First Fridays at The ArtRoom Collective feature artist socials to inspire. https://www.theartroomcollective.com/

The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley Building
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley
theartroomcollective@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

the artroom collective
theartroomcollective@gmail.com
theartroomcollective@gmail.com
The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley Building
1309 E. 3rd Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301